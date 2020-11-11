NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $548,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,752,000 after buying an additional 521,267 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,812,000 after buying an additional 322,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,054,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after buying an additional 71,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

