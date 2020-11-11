NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 10,400 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,872,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after buying an additional 521,559 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,685,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after buying an additional 1,126,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,909,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,178,000 after buying an additional 2,969,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

