NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,044 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,773,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $240.20 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

