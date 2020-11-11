NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 128,574 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,191 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 128,574 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Exelon by 68.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,832 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

