NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,371 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.