NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,545 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHE opened at $477.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $528.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.77.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

