NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 459 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $116.58 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

