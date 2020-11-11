NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 4,739 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,069,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 285.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after buying an additional 339,030 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,496,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 399.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 179,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,048,000 after buying an additional 155,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

