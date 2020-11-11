NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,274 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

