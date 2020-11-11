NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 7,300 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.17% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.07.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

