NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 102,912 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $4,425,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,007 shares of company stock worth $23,419,930 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

