Noel R. Wallace Sells 16,476 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 163,364 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

