Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.71 Per Share

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) – Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.34. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.14.

Shares of TSE:OSB opened at C$42.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 384.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. Norbord Inc. has a one year low of C$13.01 and a one year high of C$48.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 509.15%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

