Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.12. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 12,299 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $10.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.