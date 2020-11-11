Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $355.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

