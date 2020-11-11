NRG Energy, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research note issued on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.12. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:NRG opened at $32.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

