Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $80.73 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,934. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 357,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

