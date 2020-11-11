OncoCyte (OCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OCX opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer.

