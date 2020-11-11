Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $30.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $18.23.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

