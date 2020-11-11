Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

OPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

OPRT stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $427.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $107,710.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,473.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $28,668.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,626 shares of company stock valued at $280,720. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

