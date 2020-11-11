Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Utz Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

UTZ stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $132,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

