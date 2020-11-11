Oppenheimer Comments on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Shares of IONS opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $135,378.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,386.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,203 shares of company stock worth $954,150. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

