Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.54% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ OPT opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Opthea has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Get Opthea alerts:

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.