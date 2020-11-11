OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of OPRX opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

