Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 148.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

