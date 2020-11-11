ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.61% of ORBCOMM worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 84.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 260,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 121.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 198,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $426.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

