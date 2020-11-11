Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 10,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.92.

NYSE:BABA opened at $266.54 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.