Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 3,622.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

