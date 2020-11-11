Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,497 shares of company stock worth $26,225,447. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.55.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $154.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

