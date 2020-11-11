Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.58 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $200.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.61 and its 200 day moving average is $178.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

