Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,221 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $154.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.55.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,161.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,497 shares of company stock valued at $26,225,447. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

