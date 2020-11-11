Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,380 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 149,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 66.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,938,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,579,000 after acquiring an additional 776,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Incyte by 276.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,190 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 97.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,067 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

