Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,282 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

NYSE:XPO opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $104.88.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

