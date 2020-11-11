Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,571 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 63.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

