Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,900 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $510,675.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,930 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

