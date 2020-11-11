Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $265.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.96.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

