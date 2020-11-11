Otonomy, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Otonomy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $3.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 503.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,782 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

