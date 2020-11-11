Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

ORCC opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Packer bought 20,700 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

