PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after buying an additional 565,573 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

PCAR opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

