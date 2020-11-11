Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.90.

In other Palantir Technologies news, CFO David A. Glazer sold 1,615,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $16,204,678.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,555,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,724,403.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $111,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,337,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

