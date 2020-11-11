Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $95.00. Stephens currently has an average rating on the stock. Papa John’s International traded as low as $76.50 and last traded at $77.24. 1,225,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 804,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

In related news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 165.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 11.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.64, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

