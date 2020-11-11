PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. PAR Technology traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 4425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $786.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

