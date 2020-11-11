Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $270.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 156,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

