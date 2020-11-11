Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

