Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,664 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

NYSE ICE opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,616 shares of company stock worth $9,144,864. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.