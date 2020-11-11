Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after buying an additional 420,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after buying an additional 378,342 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $128,409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,234,000 after buying an additional 126,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $749.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $792.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $711.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $640.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

