Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Nordson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $197.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.20. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

