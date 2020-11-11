Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,185 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,667,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $819.75 million, a PE ratio of 125.30 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKT. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

