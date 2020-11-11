Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,819 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,116 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 495.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,116,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,056,000 after acquiring an additional 928,768 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,687,000 after acquiring an additional 759,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.52.

LVS opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

