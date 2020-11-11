Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

